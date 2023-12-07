HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Taelo Mojapelo, CEO of BP Southern Africa

This week we speak to Taelo Mojapelo, CEO of BP Southern Africa

07 December 2023 - 05:00
Taelo Mojapelo, CEO of BP Southern Africa. Picture: Supplied
What’s your top tip for doing a deal? 

A deal is a negotiation. Be clear on your leverage points and understand deeply what all parties want in order to “sweat” those leverage points. 

What was your first job? 

Management trainee at SABMiller. 

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it? 

I can’t remember. It wasn’t too bad — and I bought my dad a suit. 

What’s the one thing you wish someone had told you when you were starting out?

Be kinder to yourself. We learn from our failures. Embrace them and forge ahead, courageously. 

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know? 

I’m a scientist at heart and believe in the principle of causality — “cause and effect”.

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made? 

I bought a fancy car at an early age. A car should take you where you need to go … We learn! 

What’s the best investment you’ve made? And how much of it was due to luck? 

I invested effort and time in my education as I believe in lifelong learning. Most importantly, making use of the learning. Success is primarily determined by individual effort, occasionally complemented by a fortunate turn of events. Nonetheless, luck is essentially the outcome of diligent and dedicated work. 

What’s the best book you’ve read this year and why did you like it? 

Simon Sinek — Start With Why. He’s quite simple in his approach to finding your purpose and living it. 

What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most? 

“Pivot” truly irks me. It’s been overused in the recent past and, in many instances, it’s the wrong word to use.

What is something you would tell your younger self that would impress them? 

Own your narrative as you go into the corporate sphere. Too often, we trust and rely on the system to manage our careers. It’s all up to you and sometimes a “stroke of luck”. Luck, however, is the reward you get for working hard. 

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow? 

Appoint on merit across all levels of government, especially municipalities. It’s disheartening to see basic services deteriorate.

BACKSTORY: Abel Sakhau, chief sustainability officer at Sanlam

This week the FM speaks to Sanlam’s chief sustainability officer, Abel Sakhau
Money & Investing
1 week ago

BACKSTORY: Charles Russon of Absa CIB

This week we profile Charles Russon, CEO of Absa Corporate & Investment Bank
Money & Investing
2 weeks ago
