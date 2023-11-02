HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: TymeBank’s Cheslyn Jacobs

The FM speaks to Cheslyn Jacobs, chief commercial officer at TymeBank

02 November 2023 - 05:00
Cheslyn Jacobs, chief commercial officer at TymeBank. Picture: Supplied
Cheslyn Jacobs, chief commercial officer at TymeBank. Picture: Supplied

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?

I always look at a deal and ask: “If I had the money, would I spend it/buy it?”

What was your first job?

Food delivery.

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?

R2,500 — I gave half to my grandparents, saved 25% and spent 25%.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?

That there would be way more tough and rough days than smooth sailing ones.

If you could fix only one thing in SA, what would it be?

Education (access to information).

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?

I actually wanted to be a doctor.

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?

A very specific property purchase that had lofty ambitions, none that materialised and which still continues to cost me money.

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?

Personally, it was opening investment accounts for my children — not a lot of luck to date but manifesting some to come my way — and professionally, it was committing myself to the cause at TymeBank.

What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?

Oh, The Places You’ll Go, by Dr Seuss. It is a book I often read to my children, simply to watch their body language as they imagine what the world could be for them one day.

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?

If it is too good to be true, it most probably is. With a default position of trust I often overcommit to things that may need a bit more thought or interrogation.

What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?

“All things being equal.”

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?

The world will present you with many opportunities, they will only matter if you want to change the world.

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow? 

Create an environment that enables small businesses to grow without the current bureaucracy.

