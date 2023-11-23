BACKSTORY: Charles Russon of Absa CIB

Ensure that there is value for both sides. This is critical in doing business which is dependent on trusted relationships, where no side ever feels as if it is being ripped off.
What was your first job?
After stopping chemical engineering in my first year at university, I went and worked on a production line in my dad’s factory. That certainly changed my approach and motivation in life — I remember looking at the clock and at times I thought it was going backwards!
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
I was paid a weekly wage, about R150 if I remember, and all in cash. I can’t recall what I spent it on.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
The importance of networks and human connection. Networks are as important as what you know, the quicker you learn that the better. And never burn bridges.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Education is fundamental to the future of the country; we get that right and we will fly. At the moment we seem to be going backwards and that is concerning.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I learnt to swim only at the age of nine and the school pool was freezing!
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Selling my flat on Clifton Second Beach in 2004 — say no more.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
My first property and it doubled in value in three years. This was partly down to timing as well as some element of luck and location.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
Shackleton by Ranulph Fiennes, an incredible story of belief in the face of adversity.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
Children. They bring you a lot of joy but you are only as happy as your unhappiest child.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“It’s a journey”. (To me this just means this will never end — there’s no commitment.)
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
You grow and learn by getting out of your comfort zone, just go and try it and have no regrets.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
As a leader you can only deliver through others. You also need to have the right people in the right positions, trust them and then hold them accountable.
BACKSTORY: Charles Russon of Absa CIB
This week we profile Charles Russon, CEO of Absa Corporate & Investment Bank
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
Ensure that there is value for both sides. This is critical in doing business which is dependent on trusted relationships, where no side ever feels as if it is being ripped off.
What was your first job?
After stopping chemical engineering in my first year at university, I went and worked on a production line in my dad’s factory. That certainly changed my approach and motivation in life — I remember looking at the clock and at times I thought it was going backwards!
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
I was paid a weekly wage, about R150 if I remember, and all in cash. I can’t recall what I spent it on.
What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out?
The importance of networks and human connection. Networks are as important as what you know, the quicker you learn that the better. And never burn bridges.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Education is fundamental to the future of the country; we get that right and we will fly. At the moment we seem to be going backwards and that is concerning.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I learnt to swim only at the age of nine and the school pool was freezing!
What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made?
Selling my flat on Clifton Second Beach in 2004 — say no more.
What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?
My first property and it doubled in value in three years. This was partly down to timing as well as some element of luck and location.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why did you like it?
Shackleton by Ranulph Fiennes, an incredible story of belief in the face of adversity.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt so far?
Children. They bring you a lot of joy but you are only as happy as your unhappiest child.
What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most?
“It’s a journey”. (To me this just means this will never end — there’s no commitment.)
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
You grow and learn by getting out of your comfort zone, just go and try it and have no regrets.
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?
As a leader you can only deliver through others. You also need to have the right people in the right positions, trust them and then hold them accountable.
ALSO READ:
BACKSTORY: Taddy Blecher, co-founder of Maharishi Invincibility Institute
BACKSTORY: Kagiso Khaole, general manager at Uber Sub-Saharan Africa
BACKSTORY: TymeBank’s Cheslyn Jacobs
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.