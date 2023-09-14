HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Ditiro Capital’s Madichaba Nhlumayo

The FM speaks to Madichaba Nhlumayo, CEO of Ditiro Capital

14 September 2023 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Madichaba Nhlumayo. Picture: Supplied
Madichaba Nhlumayo. Picture: Supplied

What’s your one top tip for doing a deal? 

Be honest and direct in all your dealings. 

What was your first job? 

I was a trainee accountant at PricewaterhouseCoopers. 

How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it? 

It was just under R3,000. I definitely saved some. I probably also spent some on entertainment (a movie, a book and coffee) and the rest on petrol to get to audit clients.

What is the one thing you wish somebody had told you when you were starting out? 

Growth is not linear, and life happens. Appreciate the process.   

If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be? 

Unemployment, particularly of the youth. And I would ensure that they are suitably skilled to participate meaningfully in the economy. 

What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know? 

I’m interested in history — learning about different civilisations and about ordinary people who achieved the extraordinary.

What’s the worst investment mistake you’ve made? 

I invested in a retail outlet at Maponya Mall when it first opened, selling leather goods. It was a learning moment. 

What’s the best investment you’ve ever made? And how much of it was due to luck?

I, alongside my partner, Mandisa Nkosi, provided seed capital to sustain Ditiro Capital while fundraising.   

What’s the best book you’ve read recently, and why did you like it? 

Discipline is Destiny by Ryan Holiday. It is a simple and pragmatic view of life and advice about it. 

What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt? 

I had to learn to listen more and speak less. 

What phrase or bit of jargon irks you most? 

“Normalised ebitda” (earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation).

What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them? 

Learn to code. You’ll thank me later. 

If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do, tomorrow?  

I would reinstate the “family meeting” on a monthly basis to provide the country with a progress update on key deliverables in five to 10 priority areas, including energy, logistics, water, unemployment, crime, education and health care.   

BACKSTORY: Jurie Bezuidenhout of The Capital hotels group

The FM speaks to Jurie Bezuidenhout, MD of The Capital Hotels, Apartments & Resorts
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

BACKSTORY: Natasha Narsingh, CEO of Sanlam Investments Active Management

We speak to Natasha Narsingh, CEO of Sanlam Investments Active Management
Money & Investing
4 weeks ago

BACKSTORY: Tebogo Moraka, founding director of Kulima Capital

Work out a plan to wean yourself off your least favourite tasks so you can optimise your time and resources on the tasks you actually enjoy
Money & Investing
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest

1.
Has Shoprite hit the growth ceiling?
Money & Investing
2.
Sanlam feels the pinch as local policies lapse
Money & Investing
3.
KAP: Stick this one out
Money & Investing
4.
Priming Africa’s SMEs for prosperity
Money & Investing
5.
City Lodge: Back from the nearly dead
Money & Investing

Related Articles

BACKSTORY: Brendon Williamson, CEO of Payfast

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Tebogo Moraka, founding director of Kulima Capital

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Kalim Rajab, Helen Suzman foundation chair

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Chris Norton of Veeam Software

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Thamsanqa Tembani of Isuzu South Africa

Money & Investing / Backstory

BACKSTORY: Richard Rivett-Carnac of SAB

Money & Investing / Backstory

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.