BACKSTORY: Brendon Williamson, CEO of Payfast

Brendon Williamson, CEO of Payfast. Picture: Supplied
What’s your one top tip for doing a deal?
“Build strong relationships” would definitely be a top tip in any deal. In the world of business, connections and trust play a pivotal role in successful negotiations. And don’t be afraid to ask for what you want.
What was your first job?
My older brothers were always looking for ways to earn money. They would manufacture candles in my mother’s kitchen, and at an early age I was recruited as part of the sales team. I negotiated a sales incentive programme with my brothers and then walked door to door to sell the candles. My first full-time job was as a sales consultant for a building supply store.
How much was your first pay cheque, and how did you spend it?
It was around R3,000 a month. Most of it went into paying board as I was still living at home; also to pay off my Ford Escort.
If you could fix only one thing in South Africa, what would it be?
Right now, the failure to produce a constant electricity supply must be the priority. Nobody is left untouched by the impact this has on the economy.
What’s the most interesting thing about you that people don’t know?
I used to be on a local radio station. A Saturday afternoon time slot: B in the Afternoon.
What is the one investment you wish you had made, or made earlier?
I was extremely ambitious growing up and never took the time to just experience life in the moment. This is something I have become very cognisant of and I now make sure I give myself reset moments.
What is the hardest life lesson you’ve learnt?
To embrace failure as a valuable teacher. It has shaped my perspective, instilled resilience, and enabled me to approach life’s challenges with a growth mindset.
What’s the best book you’ve read recently and why?
Live Life in Crescendo by Stephen R Covey. The book speaks to how to live your best life for the time that you now find yourself in and how to use your past as a springboard for your future.
What is something you would go back and tell your younger self that would impress them?
There will come a day when you will own more than one pair of shoes, you will become more resilient and capable than you ever imagined. You will slay dragons — something you would never have thought possible.
What bit of jargon irks you most?
“This is the new normal”. I feel it’s used almost as a term of submission, removing the need to ask questions and simplify a situation. After all, what is normal?
If you were President Cyril Ramaphosa, what would you change, or do tomorrow?
Tackle corruption, which would release funds that can be used to provide the essential services that so many South Africans do not have access to. Strengthen ethical practices.
BACKSTORY: Brendon Williamson, CEO of Payfast
This week we speak to Brendon Williamson, CEO of local payment service provider Payfast
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.