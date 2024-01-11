Money & Investing

READER QUESTION OF THE WEEK

YOUR MONEY: How to squeeze out relief from your bond

With interest rates set to start falling only later this year, it’s worth trying to get any relief you can from your mortgage provider

11 January 2024 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

Question:

My bond instalment has increased by R2,800 since I got the bond approved in 2022. Would my bank be willing to reduce my interest rate? What’s the best way to get it to agree? Has anyone tried this before?

— A Fat Wallet community member

Answer:

The increase you’ve experienced since 2022 has been because of rising rates; your bond will be linked to the interest rate (prime, which is now at 11.75%). So when rates start coming down, which they are expected to do this year (hopefully), your monthly repayment will decrease.

But you certainly should also try to get the current rate that is charged by your bank lowered, though most banks will consider reviewing the rate only every two years or more.

Check with the bank what its rules are. If it will consider a review only later in the year, when the bond is two years old, use that time to improve the likelihood of a rate reduction.

Check your credit report (all the local credit bureaus will give you a free online report) and see where you may be able to improve. Making sure all debt repayments are current and reducing your credit card debt will both work in your favour.

You may also have had a promotion at work or even got married, both of which may benefit you. If your bank declines your request for a reduced rate, try again next year. Lastly, consider shopping around at other banks, but remember there are fees associated with moving a bond.

— Your Money team

We want to hear from you! Send questions to: yourmoney@fm.co.za

ALSO READ:

YOUR MONEY: Thinking of sending your children to varsity abroad? Read this

We look at what parents need to consider if they have the means to educate their children overseas
Money & Investing
1 month ago

YOUR MONEY: A lump sum payment into my new home loan, or a monthly top-up?

This week we look at what to do if you have a new home loan and some spare cash
Money & Investing
1 month ago

YOUR MONEY: Shopping around for medical aid

We look at how to best compare options, and why changing medical aids midyear isn’t allowed
Money & Investing
1 month ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Citi, sell Coca-Cola
Money & Investing
2.
How Grindrod is making the most of Transnet’s ...
Money & Investing
3.
Argent’s silver lining for shareholders
Money & Investing
4.
BACKSTORY: Gareth Matthews, head of RMB Private ...
Money & Investing / Backstory
5.
YOUR MONEY: Retail bonds vs bond ETFs
Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.