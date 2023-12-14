HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

Share your views and stand a chance to win a 12 month subscription.
Take survey here
Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Trawl fish, troll poultry

Stephan Erasmus of Anchor Capital on what the smart money is doing

14 December 2023 - 05:00
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: 123RF/CHAYAKORNLOT
Picture: 123RF/CHAYAKORNLOT

Stephan Erasmus, Anchor Capital 

BUY: Oceana 

The company’s fishmeal business is generally weighted to the second half of its year to end-September. Fishmeal prices are holding up nicely, as are fish oil prices. In addition, Oceana says it’s putting a lot of Lucky Star stock through retailers at this point; pilchards are becoming a substitute for chicken as protein.

SELL: Astral 

Whereas Oceana is moving volumes, Astral is struggling due to load-shedding and water shortages in the municipalities where its plants are. Also, Astral faces the uncertainty of whether the government will relax import duties on chicken. If it does, it will be negative for Astral. In addition, Astral is struggling with the bird flu outbreak.

State’s lack of urgency over water and power irks Astral chair Theuns Eloff

Not enough is being done about SA’s problems ‘despite numerous promises’, says Eloff
Companies
3 days ago

Bird flu outbreaks contribute to Quantum Foods’ first loss

The current epidemic will also affect its 2024 year, the feed and poultry producer warns
Companies
1 week ago

Oceana profits surge as Lucky Star sales shine in tough economy

Foreign operations act as a rand hedge with consistent demand for salmon feed providing market certainty
Companies
2 weeks ago

Small caps, big yields

There are more than a few hefty dividend payers on the JSE; you’ll just have to go fishing in small caps’ sometimes murky waters
Money & Investing
3 weeks ago

Oceana sees bird flu outbreak creating gap for pilchard sales

Lucky Star owner pushes canned fish as affordable protein
Companies
2 months ago

Companies in this Story

 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
 CLICK TO VIEW FULL TEARSHEET
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
Banking isn’t cheap for Discovery
Money & Investing
2.
YOUR MONEY: A lump sum payment into my new home ...
Money & Investing
3.
RMH vs Atterbury: the torture continues
Money & Investing
4.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy KAL Group, sell Kumba
Money & Investing
5.
SIMON BROWN: How healthy will 2024’s consumer be?
Money & Investing

Related Articles

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy KAL Group, sell Kumba

Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Absa, sell Thungela

Money & Investing

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Tencent, sell thermal coal miners

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.