The company’s fishmeal business is generally weighted to the second half of its year to end-September. Fishmeal prices are holding up nicely, as are fish oil prices. In addition, Oceana says it’s putting a lot of Lucky Star stock through retailers at this point; pilchards are becoming a substitute for chicken as protein.
SELL: Astral
Whereas Oceana is moving volumes, Astral is struggling due to load-shedding and water shortages in the municipalities where its plants are. Also, Astral faces the uncertainty of whether the government will relax import duties on chicken. If it does, it will be negative for Astral. In addition, Astral is struggling with the bird flu outbreak.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Trawl fish, troll poultry
Stephan Erasmus of Anchor Capital on what the smart money is doing
Stephan Erasmus, Anchor Capital
BUY: Oceana
SELL: Astral
