Tencent is a business that generates a very strong return on capital and high profit margins. Recently, the company has re-accelerated its cash flow. Despite this, Tencent has been trading flat since the beginning of the year. It has a market cap of about $400bn, of which $100bn sits in its investment portfolio. If you strip this investment portfolio out, the stock is valued at 11-12 times forward earnings. This low valuation is still a consequence of the Chinese government’s regulatory action against big tech in the country. We acknowledge this risk, but the stock is the most attractively valued in a long time.
SELL: Thermal coal miners
The thermal coal price has plummeted by about 45% this year and is trading at $114/t. This decline hasn’t been reflected in the price of companies mining the fuel. That is because some investors may expect quite a cold winter in the northern hemisphere. As it stands now, the miners’ share prices don’t reflect the underlying coal price.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Tencent, sell thermal coal miners
Anchor Capital’s Seleho Tsatsi on what the smart money is doing
Seleho Tsatsi, resource analyst at Anchor Capital
BUY: Tencent
Tencent is a business that generates a very strong return on capital and high profit margins. Recently, the company has re-accelerated its cash flow. Despite this, Tencent has been trading flat since the beginning of the year. It has a market cap of about $400bn, of which $100bn sits in its investment portfolio. If you strip this investment portfolio out, the stock is valued at 11-12 times forward earnings. This low valuation is still a consequence of the Chinese government’s regulatory action against big tech in the country. We acknowledge this risk, but the stock is the most attractively valued in a long time.
SELL: Thermal coal miners
The thermal coal price has plummeted by about 45% this year and is trading at $114/t. This decline hasn’t been reflected in the price of companies mining the fuel. That is because some investors may expect quite a cold winter in the northern hemisphere. As it stands now, the miners’ share prices don’t reflect the underlying coal price.
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Richemont, cash in on Sanlam
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Stor-Age, sell Dis-Chem
BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Microsoft, sell Estée Lauder
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.