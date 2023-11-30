HELP REFRESH OUR LOGO

BROKERS’ NOTES: Buy Absa, sell Thungela

Mark du Toit of OysterCatcher Investments on what the smart money is doing

30 November 2023 - 05:00
Absa’s offices in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED
Absa's offices in Sandton, Johannesburg. Picture: SUPPLIED

Mark du Toit, portfolio manager: OysterCatcher Investments 

Buy: Absa

Absa’s share price has underperformed its peer group this year and shows relative value. The bank, released from its Barclays shackles, can now plot its own destiny under the capable leadership of CEO Arrie Rautenbach. The strong corporate banking business is underappreciated by the market and recent BA900 regulatory reporting shows it is continuing to grow both retail and corporate deposits. The bank has the opportunity to improve operational efficiency in its South African business and also grow in its chosen African geographies, while paying a comfortable 8% dividend yield.

Sell: Thungela

Cooling thermal coal prices coupled with poor rail performance is a tough economic environment for coal producer Thungela. Mining companies such as Thungela have a high fixed cost base and when the revenue line comes under pressure, earnings and shareholder returns decline. The management team has shown good capital discipline in the past, but will be tested if coal prices return to more normalised levels of $75/t vs the present $110/t.

