Diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) Accelerate Property Fund reported a drop in distributable income of close to one-fifth as its vacancies increased after the sale of European retail portfolio, APF Europe.
The company, valued at R1.27bn on the JSE, said on Thursday in its half-year results to end-September that its distributable income decreased by 18.3% to R110.66bn while vacancies by gross lettable area (GLA) increased 2.6 percentage points to 19.9%...
Accelerate reports weaker results after sale of European assets
Distributable income drops by more than 18% but Reit manages to hack away at debt
