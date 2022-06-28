Companies / Property Accelerate selling R763m in industrial assets to reduce debt The proceeds are expected to rake in R763m, which will also be used to reinvest in core assets B L Premium

Diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) Accelerate Property Fund says it is in the process of selling its noncore asset portfolio, which includes its four remaining industrial assets.

The proceeds of the sales, which are at various stages of progress, are expected to rake in R763m which will be used to reduce debt and to reinvest in its core assets, it said on Tuesday when releasing its annual results to end-March...