Accelerate selling R763m in industrial assets to reduce debt
The proceeds are expected to rake in R763m, which will also be used to reinvest in core assets
28 June 2022 - 15:42
Diversified real estate investment trust (Reit) Accelerate Property Fund says it is in the process of selling its noncore asset portfolio, which includes its four remaining industrial assets.
The proceeds of the sales, which are at various stages of progress, are expected to rake in R763m which will be used to reduce debt and to reinvest in its core assets, it said on Tuesday when releasing its annual results to end-March...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now