Eskom's troubles have provided the impetus for a company to produce batteries for SA's long-suffering population
The value of storing electricity becomes more obvious to South Africans with every power outage, so it makes business sense that within three months of breaking ground in January 2022, Swedish company Polarium was assembling and selling lithium-ion batteries out of new premises at Marconi Beam, an industrial park in Cape Town.
By the end of this year, the company expects to double production capacity and staffing...
ENERGY STORAGE
New factory makes a mint from load-shedding
Eskom's troubles have provided the impetus for a company to produce batteries for long-suffering South Africans
