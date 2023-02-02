Money & Investing

Is it time to ditch Fortress?

Shareholders left between a rock and a hard place after final failed attempt to salvage the company’s Reit status

BL Premium
02 February 2023 - 05:00 JOAN MULLER

Should you bail out of Fortress given the likely prospect of zero dividends for the next four years? 

That’s no doubt the question many investors — retirees and pension funds in particular — are grappling with after the JSE’s decision last month to strip the company of its real estate investment trust (Reit) status...

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.