Owing to a 2015 decision to head off a vexatious litigant, there’s no opportunity for the group’s shareholders to vote off the current chair — 12 years into the role and counting
The Steinhoff saga has become famous for its class action settlement — and infamous for the speed of prosecutions
Two master suites, views and a clubhouse, of course
The threat of Cyril Ramaphosa’s resignation could shave a percentage point of South Africa’s parlous GDP growth. But while some CEOs have slammed the Phala Phala report by Sandile Ngcobo’s panel, ...
There are too many excellent coffee shops in South Africa to count. But the FM has rounded up a selection of 10 excellent options, if you’d like to stop and smell the coffee
As counterintuitive as it may seem, surging food and fuel prices, higher debt servicing costs and ever-higher unemployment rates haven’t dented spending in township and rural economies.
In fact, they appear to be in pretty good shape judging by the upbeat retail trading metrics released last week by major JSE-listed mall owners. ..
REITS
Township malls sitting pretty
Centres selling essentials to lower-income shoppers appear less vulnerable than their urban counterparts that cater to the well-heeled
