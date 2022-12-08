Money & Investing

REITS

Township malls sitting pretty

Centres selling essentials to lower-income shoppers appear less vulnerable than their urban counterparts that cater to the well-heeled

BL Premium
08 December 2022 - 05:00 JOAN MULLER

As counterintuitive as it may seem, surging food and fuel prices, higher debt servicing costs and ever-higher unemployment rates haven’t dented spending in township and rural economies.

In fact, they appear to be in pretty good shape judging by the upbeat retail trading metrics released last week by major JSE-listed mall owners.     ..

BL Premium

This article is reserved for our subscribers.

A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and TimesLive Premium.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.