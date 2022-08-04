×

LIBERTY TWO DEGREES

SA’s malls are surprisingly resilient in the face of rising inflation

Brick-and-mortar centres in prime locations have shrugged off rapidly rising interest rates and surging inflation

04 August 2022 - 05:00 JOAN MULLER

The spike in fuel and food prices, coupled with higher interest rates, was widely expected to force SA consumers to tighten their purse strings.

But mall owner Liberty Two Degrees (L2D), which counts landmark Joburg shopping precincts Sandton City, Nelson Mandela Square, Eastgate and Melrose Arch among its assets, hasn’t seen any signs of that yet...

