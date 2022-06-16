REITS
Return of the mall rats
After two years of lockdowns, SA shopping centres appear to be putting the pandemic blues behind them
16 June 2022 - 05:00
Are brick-and-mortar shopping centres back in vogue? It certainly seems so, judging by the rather cheery results and trading updates posted recently by JSE-listed mall owners.
Vukile Property Fund, which owns a R32.8bn retail-focused portfolio spread across SA and Spain, last week released what CEO Laurence Rapp referred to as the company’s “strongest results ever”...
