×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Money & Investing

REITS

Retail therapy makes mall owners feel good

Retail-focused Reits, badly burnt during the pandemic, could see a further earnings rebound despite talk of a global recession

18 August 2022 - 05:00 JOAN MULLER

By all accounts, inflation and interest rate spikes haven’t yet eaten into consumer spending in many parts of the world. And some say the recovery still has legs, given the extent to which two years of on-off lockdowns have deprived shoppers of retail therapy.

Retailers certainly seem to be banking on a continued consumer rebound, judging by how many are still looking to expand existing stores and roll out new ones — both in SA and Europe...

This article is free to read if you register or sign in.

If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.