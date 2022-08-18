SA's conservative and cash-flush banks may ensure decent shareholder returns, even if economic growth disappoints
He and his cronies helped make many people — not just the old ones — wary of the future
FM editor Rob Rose bagged the financial markets award, while FM economics editor Claire Bisseker won the economy category for the third year running
There’s a shake-up in SA’s competition landscape, as Competition Commissioner Tembinkosi Bonakele is being replaced by Doris Tshepe. But it comes amid rumblings that the watchdog body is interfering ...
A traditional game is played at an institutional venue while down the road a new future beckons
By all accounts, inflation and interest rate spikes haven’t yet eaten into consumer spending in many parts of the world. And some say the recovery still has legs, given the extent to which two years of on-off lockdowns have deprived shoppers of retail therapy.
Retailers certainly seem to be banking on a continued consumer rebound, judging by how many are still looking to expand existing stores and roll out new ones — both in SA and Europe...
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article? Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
REITS
Retail therapy makes mall owners feel good
Retail-focused Reits, badly burnt during the pandemic, could see a further earnings rebound despite talk of a global recession
By all accounts, inflation and interest rate spikes haven’t yet eaten into consumer spending in many parts of the world. And some say the recovery still has legs, given the extent to which two years of on-off lockdowns have deprived shoppers of retail therapy.
Retailers certainly seem to be banking on a continued consumer rebound, judging by how many are still looking to expand existing stores and roll out new ones — both in SA and Europe...
This article is free to read if you register or sign in.
If you have already registered or subscribed, please sign in to continue.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.