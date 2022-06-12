MultiChoice repeats its call for level playing field with streaming services
Streaming companies must be governed by the same regulations as any media company in SA, including local content and taxes, says MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela
12 June 2022 - 09:21
Pay-TV provider MultiChoice says the uptake of its decoder with streaming service applications is helping it retain customers, but has repeated its call for the regulation of the sector to create a level playing field.
Greater internet access and lower data prices in SA has led to a flood of companies that use the internet to provide services, including video streaming. Known as over the top (OTT) platforms, they include international firms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and BritBox. Local providers include Vodacom’s Video Play, eMedia’s eVOD and Telkom One...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now