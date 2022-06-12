Business MultiChoice repeats its call for level playing field with streaming services Streaming companies must be governed by the same regulations as any media company in SA, including local content and taxes, says MultiChoice CEO Calvo Mawela B L Premium

Pay-TV provider MultiChoice says the uptake of its decoder with streaming service applications is helping it retain customers, but has repeated its call for the regulation of the sector to create a level playing field.

Greater internet access and lower data prices in SA has led to a flood of companies that use the internet to provide services, including video streaming. Known as over the top (OTT) platforms, they include international firms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+, and BritBox. Local providers include Vodacom’s Video Play, eMedia’s eVOD and Telkom One...