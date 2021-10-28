Dipula deal no sure thing
It’s keen to collapse its A/B share structure through a deal with Resilient. But not everyone is happy with the price
28 October 2021 - 05:00
Dipula Income Fund’s dual share concept may be outdated, but there are mixed views about whether Resilient Reit’s proposed R1bn investment in the black-managed fund is a win-win for everyone.
If approved, the R1bn equity raise and share buyback scheme will make Resilient a sizable shareholder of Dipula. More importantly, it will pave the way for Dipula to collapse its split A and B structure...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now