Money & Investing Dipula deal no sure thing It’s keen to collapse its A/B share structure through a deal with Resilient. But not everyone is happy with the price B L Premium

Dipula Income Fund’s dual share concept may be outdated, but there are mixed views about whether Resilient Reit’s proposed R1bn investment in the black-managed fund is a win-win for everyone.

If approved, the R1bn equity raise and share buyback scheme will make Resilient a sizable shareholder of Dipula. More importantly, it will pave the way for Dipula to collapse its split A and B structure...