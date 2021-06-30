COMPANY COMMENT
Structural issues holding Dipula back
Dipula listed in 2011 with the A-B structure so it could appeal to investors with different risk profiles
30 June 2021 - 19:42
Dipula Income Fund, the commuter retail-focused real estate investment trust (Reit), might have come through the worst of the pandemic and economic lockdown better than many of its peers did. It managed to maintain a better-than-inflation dividend growth, but structural problems are holding the company back.
The group needs to restructure its A-B dual share structure and to inject liquidity into the single share that emerges from that. ..
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as articles from our international business news partners; ProfileData financial data; and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now