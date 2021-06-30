Companies COMPANY COMMENT Structural issues holding Dipula back Dipula listed in 2011 with the A-B structure so it could appeal to investors with different risk profiles BL PREMIUM

Dipula Income Fund, the commuter retail-focused real estate investment trust (Reit), might have come through the worst of the pandemic and economic lockdown better than many of its peers did. It managed to maintain a better-than-inflation dividend growth, but structural problems are holding the company back.

The group needs to restructure its A-B dual share structure and to inject liquidity into the single share that emerges from that. ..