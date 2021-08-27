Companies / Property Resilient offers Dipula R1bn injection and asks for end to its dual-share structure Resilient says it wants to get behind Dipula’s management, but that the group must first simplify is dual-share structure B L Premium

Shopping centre owner Resilient Reit has proposed a R1bn investment into commuter retail-focused Dipula Income Fund, which could see the latter get rid of its dual-share structure.

Dipula said on Friday Resilient wants it to buy out its A shareholders, who get preference in terms of payouts, but in return it intends an injection aimed at supporting it. ..