Resilient offers Dipula R1bn injection and asks for end to its dual-share structure
Resilient says it wants to get behind Dipula’s management, but that the group must first simplify is dual-share structure
27 August 2021 - 08:39
UPDATED 27 August 2021 - 09:41
Shopping centre owner Resilient Reit has proposed a R1bn investment into commuter retail-focused Dipula Income Fund, which could see the latter get rid of its dual-share structure.
Dipula said on Friday Resilient wants it to buy out its A shareholders, who get preference in terms of payouts, but in return it intends an injection aimed at supporting it. ..
