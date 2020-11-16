Companies / Telecoms & Technology Naspers to report lower earnings after Prosus listing At end-September 2019, Naspers recognised 100% of Prosus earnings compared with 72.66% in the current period BL PREMIUM

Technology investor Naspers expects to report a drop in earnings due to the listing of subsidiary Prosus in Amsterdam in 2019, which has decreased the amounts it receives from the business.

Prosus holds the group’s international investments on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange, in a move made in September 2019 to reduce its weighting on the JSE and open itself to larger pools of international capital.