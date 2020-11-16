Naspers to report lower earnings after Prosus listing
At end-September 2019, Naspers recognised 100% of Prosus earnings compared with 72.66% in the current period
16 November 2020 - 20:03
Technology investor Naspers expects to report a drop in earnings due to the listing of subsidiary Prosus in Amsterdam in 2019, which has decreased the amounts it receives from the business.
Prosus holds the group’s international investments on the Euronext Amsterdam exchange, in a move made in September 2019 to reduce its weighting on the JSE and open itself to larger pools of international capital.
