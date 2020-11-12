Markets

WATCH: Navigating the Naspers-Prosus discount

Nedbank CIB’s Ziyad Joosub talks to Business Day TV about unlocking value for shareholders

12 November 2020 - 09:52 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG
Picture: BLOOMBERG

The focus on Prosus and Naspers has intensified as the companies deal with a valuation gap to Tencent.

In an attempt to narrow the discount and unlock value for shareholders, Prosus plans to launch a share buy back programme worth R81bn.

Business Day TV spoke to Ziyad Joosub from Nedbank CIB.

