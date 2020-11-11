Naspers management is likely to continue bringing home the bacon

Naspers has delivered exceptional returns for long-term shareholders. We estimate that a Naspers shareholder in 1980 earned 21% per year in real US dollar terms to today. Only one US-listed share returned more than 20% per annum in real terms over the same period.

The corresponding return for the US stock market has been 9.1% per annum and the 100 most profitable US-listed companies in 1980 that remain listed now delivered a return of just 5.5% per annum. Compounding at that rate for just more than 40 years would have turned $1 into $9, compared with $2,350 from an equivalent investment in Naspers. This last comparison illustrates that many companies struggle to adapt and thrive as they grow and age.

At first glance, it’s hard to see what its past successes in businesses such as newspapers, magazines, pay TV and online classifieds have in common. On closer inspection, their economic characteristics are remarkably similar: the cost and quality of these products and services improve significantly as they add more customers. As a result, these businesses tend to lose money for several years before becoming unusually, and sustainably, profitable for the providers that serve the most customers.

Naspers’s newer businesses have disrupted its older ones, reflecting a culture that is willing to adapt. However, a willingness to adapt does not guarantee success. Naspers has therefore chosen to partner with entrepreneurs who have a record of strong execution.

A similar question can be asked — and is being asked by investors now — of Naspers’s own management team. Does it have the same acumen as previous generations? We think the answer is a resounding yes, based on our view that seven of its eight most recent significant buy and sell decisions were good ones. Overall, we estimate that the management’s decisions since 2013 to invest in the classifieds, food delivery and payments segments have each returned about 20%-40% per annum.