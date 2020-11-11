Naspers management is likely to continue bringing home the bacon
Even by US standards, the company has delivered exceptional returns for long-term shareholders
Naspers has delivered exceptional returns for long-term shareholders. We estimate that a Naspers shareholder in 1980 earned 21% per year in real US dollar terms to today. Only one US-listed share returned more than 20% per annum in real terms over the same period.
The corresponding return for the US stock market has been 9.1% per annum and the 100 most profitable US-listed companies in 1980 that remain listed now delivered a return of just 5.5% per annum. Compounding at that rate for just more than 40 years would have turned $1 into $9, compared with $2,350 from an equivalent investment in Naspers. This last comparison illustrates that many companies struggle to adapt and thrive as they grow and age.
At first glance, it’s hard to see what its past successes in businesses such as newspapers, magazines, pay TV and online classifieds have in common. On closer inspection, their economic characteristics are remarkably similar: the cost and quality of these products and services improve significantly as they add more customers. As a result, these businesses tend to lose money for several years before becoming unusually, and sustainably, profitable for the providers that serve the most customers.
Naspers’s newer businesses have disrupted its older ones, reflecting a culture that is willing to adapt. However, a willingness to adapt does not guarantee success. Naspers has therefore chosen to partner with entrepreneurs who have a record of strong execution.
A similar question can be asked — and is being asked by investors now — of Naspers’s own management team. Does it have the same acumen as previous generations? We think the answer is a resounding yes, based on our view that seven of its eight most recent significant buy and sell decisions were good ones. Overall, we estimate that the management’s decisions since 2013 to invest in the classifieds, food delivery and payments segments have each returned about 20%-40% per annum.
This governance concern has not destroyed value for ordinary shareholders in the past, but could inhibit their ability to effect change if future management teams are less competent
Delivery Hero, a listed company that represents the majority of Naspers’s food delivery portfolio, serves as a good proxy for its investments in this segment. Since its listing in 2017, its share price has grown at about 50% per annum, as the company’s fundamentals have grown organically at a similar rate. The market’s positive view of Naspers’s investments such as Delivery Hero has not been reflected in its own share price. Instead, shares in Naspers have traded at an ever-widening discount to its underlying assets.
Why this apparent disconnect? One explanation is that SA investors are more sceptical of loss-making new ventures — similar to magazines, pay TV and classifieds in their early years. Another is that as Naspers increases in size as a proportion of the SA stock market, investment mandate limits force local institutional shareholders to reduce their holdings. Alternatively, many investors may simply prefer direct access to the underlying portfolio of investments. We do not see why the current discount should persist over the longer term.
Naspers’s leaders are acutely aware of the holding company discount and, as substantial shareholders in the company, have a strong incentive to reduce it. Its listing of Prosus on Euronext Amsterdam is such an example. In recent days Prosus, which houses the company’s international assets, including the investment in Tencent, announced that more than R82bn in cash will be returned to investors through the repurchase of its own shares.
If Naspers continues to invest wisely, it should attract investors who recognise the scarcity value of such a good long-term investment record. Naspers and Prosus have two share classes, giving voting power to a small number of shareholders. This governance concern has not destroyed value for ordinary shareholders in the past, but could inhibit their ability to effect change if future management teams are less competent.
Another risk is that its existing investments generate poor returns, either due to deteriorating fundamentals or lofty starting valuations, but we think they remain reasonably valued in aggregate.
Recent events also show how Chinese technology firms, including Tencent, face geopolitical risks that are hard to handicap. Still, with the combination of Naspers’s assets outside Tencent and its proportionate share of Tencent’s own investment portfolio (in which stakes in listed companies make up most of the value) representing nearly 80% of its current market price, the implied value of Tencent’s operations is just six times its free cash flow.
The holding company discount has made the investment case for Naspers more attractive from a risk and return perspective. While it is realistic to expect some discount, even if it were to halve in the next four years, shares in Naspers would outperform its underlying investments by more than 12% per annum in that time.
• Stander is portfolio manager at Allan Gray and Magnusson portfolio manager at Orbis.
