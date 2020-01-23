Money & Investing Why Naspers’s Prosus split has been a bust Just Eat has just gone and the discount to its Tencent investment continues to widen. So what’s next for Prosus? BL PREMIUM

As megabillion-dollar plans go, the splitting out and separate listing of Prosus has been a monumental failure so far.

That’s if it is judged by the much-stated objective of reducing the discount between the Naspers share price and its underlying asset value, much of which is due to its share in Chinese tech giant Tencent.