Pandemic a blessing in disguise for Stenprop
27 October 2020 - 19:55
The pandemic has been a blessing in disguise for JSE-listed, UK-invested Stenprop, which has transformed into a multilet industrial (MLI) specialist in a matter of months.
The group is looking to become entirely focused on MLI assets in the UK by March 2022. These assets comprise about 63% of Stenprop’s total property portfolio. It is on track to reach 70% by end-2020, after Stenprop sells assets in the UK, Switzerland and Germany.
