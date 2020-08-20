Q&A Rael Levitt: Making industrial space more flexible

Rael Levitt first worked in commercial real estate when he was 17 in 1988. In the early 1990s his Levco Group sold distressed assets, including Freddie Steenkamp and politician Allan Boesak’s Foundation of Peace and Justice.
After the delisting of Seeff Holdings in 1998, Levitt completed a management buyout, renamed the company Auction Alliance and became its CEO. The company opened in several cities, including Pretoria, Johannesburg, Port Elizabeth, Durban, Nelspruit, Windhoek and Dubai.
