Companies / Property

Stenprop sells Berlin retail park for R512m

16 July 2020 - 09:37 karl gernetzky
Souterhead Industrial Estate in Aberdeen, Scotland is one of Stenprop’s recent UK acquisitions. Picture: SUPPLIED
Souterhead Industrial Estate in Aberdeen, Scotland is one of Stenprop’s recent UK acquisitions. Picture: SUPPLIED

Landlord Stenprop, which is selling off assets in mainland Europe as it fully commits to UK multi-let industrial (MLI) assets, has reached agreement to sell a retail park in Berlin for €27m (R512m).

The sale of Neucölln Carrée retail park in Berlin, Germany to Hamburg-based real estate investment manager Union Investment is at a €3.6m premium to the park’s book value as of the end of March, the group said.

The company is seeking to become a specialist UK-focused group that provides work spaces for small and medium businesses, or MLI estates.

On completion of the disposal, assuming no further purchases of MLI estates, the percentage of the portfolio of such assets will rise to 60%, from 58% at the end of March.

“The sale of this asset at an attractive premium to valuation is a great result for the business and enables us to continue to deliver our strategy and focus on becoming the leading multi-let industrial business in the UK,” said CEO Paul Arenson.

“We continue to make good progress with the sale of our other German retail assets and expect to be in a position to report on further progress soon,” he said.

Stenprop’s share price was unchanged at R25.66 in morning trade on Thursday, having risen 5.6% so far in 2020, compared to a 37% fall in the JSE’s property index.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

Stenprop to accelerate sale of German assets

The company was previously wary of holding onto cash as it transitions to a UK-focused, multi-let industrial property play
Companies
7 months ago

SA investors bring their money back home

Property investments reallocated from Europe into SA stocks
Companies
1 year ago

Investor appetite rises for rand hedge property stocks

Weaker currency lifts demand for offshore real estate counters while share prices of SA-based companies continue to flounder
Companies
1 year ago

Most read

1.
One-fifth of Truworths customers are unable to pay
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Banks need to get creative with Covid-19 relief, ...
Companies / Financial Services
3.
EXCLUSIVE: CNA pins its recovery hopes on ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
TFG’s bid for Edcon’s Jet stores is astute move ...
Companies
5.
Tsogo Sun Hotels sells its 50% interest in ...
Companies / Transport & Tourism

Related Articles

Stenprop says it is benefiting from Brexit uncertainty

Companies / Property

Stenprop needs to raise its game lest it faces takeover, warns analyst

Companies / Property

Listed property: Is it time to re-enter Britain?

Money & Investing

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.