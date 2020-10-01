Food sector: Some M&A spice on the menu?
Deals have been bubbling away among the JSE’s smaller food groups, but some big-ticket moves may be on the cards
01 October 2020 - 05:00
The JSE’s R100bn food sector has been on a low simmer during the Covid-19 lull — but some tasty corporate action may soon be on the cards.
Before Covid-19 locked up corporate activity, there was persistent speculation that players such as Brait’s Premier Group, Remgro’s RCL Foods and recently listed Libstar were on the point of some meaningful "moving and shaking".
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now