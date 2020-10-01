Money & Investing Food sector: Some M&A spice on the menu? Deals have been bubbling away among the JSE’s smaller food groups, but some big-ticket moves may be on the cards BL PREMIUM

The JSE’s R100bn food sector has been on a low simmer during the Covid-19 lull — but some tasty corporate action may soon be on the cards.

Before Covid-19 locked up corporate activity, there was persistent speculation that players such as Brait’s Premier Group, Remgro’s RCL Foods and recently listed Libstar were on the point of some meaningful "moving and shaking".