Quantum Foods: Tensions rise in the henhouse
Hot-ticket poultry firm snubs shareholder Country Bird Holdings’ attempt to get board representation
20 August 2020 - 05:00
A tense standoff is developing at poultry firm Quantum Foods after a new shareholder’s efforts to secure a seat on its board were rebuffed.
Late last month Country Bird Holdings (CBH), which recently bought 30.81% of Quantum and this week bought Tiger Brands’ Enterprise processed meat business demanded a shareholder meeting. The plan was to get its nominee elected to Quantum’s board
