Tiger Brands warns of drop in full-year earnings

Food producer Tiger Brands expects a drop in full-year earnings following a poor performance in the first six months of its financial year.

Earnings per share (EPS) from total operations for the year ending September 30 2020 is expected to be between 76% and 79% lower than the 2,333c reported in the previous financial year.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) from total operations will decline by as much as 40% from 1,322c in the previous period.

Tiger Brands, Enterprise, Beacon chocolate and Oros brands, said the performance reflects “the poor first-half performance, but includes an improved underlying performance expected in the second half, offset by the impact of Covid-19 related costs ... as well as restructuring costs estimated at approximately R70m as a result of adopting a fit-for-future operating model”.

The group said the decline in EPS relative to HEPS is largely due to the surplus of R2bn arising from the fair-value gain relating to the unbundling of its interest in Oceana Group in the previous financial year, including the capital profit realised on the disposal of the company’s residual shareholding in Oceana.

Last week, the group said it had reached an agreement with two parties to dispose of its value-added meat products businesses, which were previously linked to the listeria outbreak, and inventories for R428m.

The world’s deadliest listeriosis outbreak, linked to a Tiger Brands Enterprise meat-processing factory in 2018. left 216 people dead.

The share price firmed 0.99% to close at R177.26.

