WATCH: Why Tiger Brands sold a meat processing unit
Tiger Brand CEO Noel Doyle talks to Business Day TV about selling its listeriosis-linked meat processing business
19 August 2020 - 09:08
Tiger Brands has found buyers for its listeriosis-linked meat processing business, saying the deals will fetch “a good price”.
Molare will buy the abattoir unit while Silver Blade will acquire the meat processing factories in Germiston, Polokwane and Pretoria.
Tiger Brand CEO Noel Doyle discusses the merits of the deal with Business Day TV.
