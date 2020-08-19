Companies

WATCH: Why Tiger Brands sold a meat processing unit

Tiger Brand CEO Noel Doyle talks to Business Day TV about selling its listeriosis-linked meat processing business

19 August 2020 - 09:08 Business Day TV
Enterprise plant, Polokwane. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Deon Raath
Enterprise plant, Polokwane. Picture: Gallo Images/Netwerk24/Deon Raath

Tiger Brands has found buyers for its listeriosis-linked meat processing business, saying the deals will fetch “a good price”.

Molare will buy the abattoir unit while Silver Blade will acquire the meat processing factories in Germiston, Polokwane and Pretoria.

Tiger Brand CEO Noel Doyle discusses the merits of the deal with Business Day TV.

Tiger Brands sells processed meat business to Country Bird

The new owners are indemnified from the legal process linked to the 2018 listeria outbreak
