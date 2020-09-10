Money & Investing Naspers: was Prosus listing a big mistake? A scathing new assessment says last year’s Prosus listing by Naspers has done more to ruin value than create it BL PREMIUM

So much for Naspers’s attempt to get full value for its stake in Chinese internet sensation Tencent.

Albert Saporta, a Swiss investment adviser, has for years been one of Naspers CEO Bob van Dijk’s most fervent critics. Now, he says Van Dijk’s move a year ago to create a new company in Amsterdam called Prosus, housing Naspers’s 31% of Tencent, has been an unmitigated disaster.