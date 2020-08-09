Naspers feels chill wind of US WeChat ban
Naspers is the largest shareholder in WeChat owner Tencent
09 August 2020 - 00:18
South African interests are in the firing line as US President Donald Trump extends his banning of Chinese companies and social media apps.
On Thursday, the messaging and payment platform WeChat joined the video-sharing network TikTok on the list of apps that cannot operate in the US unless they are sold to Western companies.
