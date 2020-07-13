Companies / Telecoms & Technology Prosus value gap may narrow if share is included in top index If it happens as expected in September, inclusion in the Euro Stoxx 50 could help reduce its 33% discount to net asset value BL PREMIUM

Analysts say the likely inclusion of Prosus in a top European equities index may advance efforts to address the technology group’s trading discount as its shares are driven by a rally in global tech stocks.

Inclusion in the Euro Stoxx 50, an index of Europe’s largest listed companies, is likely to attract greater pools of capital to Prosus, giving investors access to its internet properties — which are spread across classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, e-tail, ventures and travel — helping to drive up the group's overall value.