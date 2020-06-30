Companies / Telecoms & Technology Prosus on the march to food delivery dominance The company already controls a portfolio of food delivery businesses, with food delivery its fastest growing segment — if the price is right BL PREMIUM

Naspers-controlled Prosus, which lost out on its bid to beef up its food delivery business through a takeover of UK company Just Eat, will probably increase its stake in Brazil’s iFood, if the price for additional equity is right, the company’s CFO, Basil Sgourdos has told Business Day.

The Amsterdam-listed company controls a portfolio of food delivery businesses mainly made up of holdings in iFood, India’s Swiggy and Germany’s Delivery Hero.