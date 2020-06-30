Company Comment
With games industry exploding, Naspers is likely to bring big rewards to investors
Naspers shares have risen about 34% so far in 2020, with its weighting on the JSE being enough to influence the health of the local market
30 June 2020 - 18:03
The performance of Naspers in the coming years may continue to hold up the JSE All Share index, as mobile gaming is set to reach 1.6-billion users by the end of 2020.
Naspers, through its Amsterdam-listed subsidiary, Prosus, is the largest shareholder in Chinese internet giant Tencent, estimated to be the largest gaming company in the world by revenue.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now