Companies Company Comment With games industry exploding, Naspers is likely to bring big rewards to investors Naspers shares have risen about 34% so far in 2020, with its weighting on the JSE being enough to influence the health of the local market BL PREMIUM

The performance of Naspers in the coming years may continue to hold up the JSE All Share index, as mobile gaming is set to reach 1.6-billion users by the end of 2020.

Naspers, through its Amsterdam-listed subsidiary, Prosus, is the largest shareholder in Chinese internet giant Tencent, estimated to be the largest gaming company in the world by revenue.