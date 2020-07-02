Money & Investing Mad or brave? Mr Price goes all in on frail SA Now, you’d think, is the time to look abroad as SA meets its fiscal reckoning. But Mr Price is going all in, here at home BL PREMIUM

Growth prospects for SA are dire, but clothing and homeware retailer Mr Price is placing its future increasingly in the hands of local consumers — at possibly the most economically difficult time in the country’s history.

It’s leaving Nigeria this year, making it the third foreign exit after it closed operations in Poland and Australia last year.