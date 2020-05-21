Money & Investing Brian Joffe: Gyms are so 2019 During Long4Life’s investor presentation, Joffe dismissed gyms as ‘yesterday’s news’. His meaning? More people are likely to exercise at home in future BL PREMIUM

As investment companies go, Long4Life and Brait could not be more different.Long4Life is led by deal-making doyen Brian Joffe, who is looking for acquisitions to grow value for shareholders. Brait is now effectively led by private equity investor Ethos, which is looking mainly to sell off assets to unlock value for shareholders.Long4Life is cash flush; Brait, despite a recent rights issue, carries considerable debt.Long4Life has flexibility; it’s able to pay dividends, buy back shares or make acquisitions. Brait, strategically speaking, is severely constrained.What these companies do have in common is that the market is giving very little credence to their assets or those in charge of managing them. Both shares carry a hefty discount to the underlying intrinsic value.At this sickly juncture, it’s easy to dismiss their prospects — but it’s still worth pondering how these two maligned counters might emerge a couple of years from now.Last week both Long4Life and Brait communicated to s...