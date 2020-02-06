MARC HASENFUSS: Brian Joffe’s mysterious trade
Brian Joffe’s investment company Long4Life is becoming intriguingly unpredictable
06 February 2020 - 05:00
Brian Joffe’s investment company Long4Life — which has core investments in sportswear and outdoor retailing as well as beauty parlours and beverages — is becoming intriguingly unpredictable.
It seems like Long4Life hardly had time to digest its recently acquired 15% stake in restaurant franchiser Spur Corp before it started offloading shares.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now