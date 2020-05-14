Long4Life still considering acquisitions amid Covid-19 uncertainty
14 May 2020 - 10:08
Long4Life, Brian Joffe’s investment group, is focusing on preserving cash during Covid-19, which it says may allow it to make acquisitions even as the pandemic creates unprecedented economic uncertainty.
The group, whose brands include Sportsmans Warehouse and the Sorbet beauty and grooming chain, grew headline earnings per share 5% to R367.2m in its year to end-February, amid a solid performance from its personal-care and wellness businesses.
