Further economic decline ahead, but there will be opportunity, says Brian Joffe
‘It needs a sacrifice from all of us to ensure the South Africa of tomorrow actually survives, never mind what it looks like’
14 May 2020 - 23:31
The economic decline heightened by the lockdown may turn out to be a catalyst for the sort of policy reforms the country needs to survive, says Brian Joffe, one of the most recognisable names in SA business.
Speaking on Thursday morning at the unveiling of the annual results of Long4Life — his investment vehicle which owns the Sorbet franchises, Sportsman’s Warehouse and bottling and drinks manufacturer Chilli — Joffe predicted more pain for consumers and companies that sell to them.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now