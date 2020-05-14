Companies Further economic decline ahead, but there will be opportunity, says Brian Joffe ‘It needs a sacrifice from all of us to ensure the South Africa of tomorrow actually survives, never mind what it looks like’ BL PREMIUM

The economic decline heightened by the lockdown may turn out to be a catalyst for the sort of policy reforms the country needs to survive, says Brian Joffe, one of the most recognisable names in SA business.

Speaking on Thursday morning at the unveiling of the annual results of Long4Life — his investment vehicle which owns the Sorbet franchises, Sportsman’s Warehouse and bottling and drinks manufacturer Chilli — Joffe predicted more pain for consumers and companies that sell to them.