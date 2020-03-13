National Living off grid, and in style As load-shedding takes its toll, Lisa Steyn explores how South Africans are trying to solve the energy problem for themselves. This is the final instalment of a three-part series BL PREMIUM

Costs often deter people from getting their homes off the grid. However, convincing people to buy into the concept of a stylish off-the-grid house might be a way of sneaking green tech in through the back door, Lisa Steyn reports in the final instalment of a three-part series.

Yoram Gur-Arie has been trying to get South Africans off the grid for 25 years and has come to one definitive conclusion: people are not rational.