Europe’ green transition is under threat

Even before the EU agreed to net zero, it had a target for 40% CO₂ reduction by 2030. That alone will cost 1.5% of 2018 GDP a year, according to the European Commission, or €260bn of new investment annually. The commission, led by Germany’s Ursula von der Leyen, had been planning to tighten its 2030 carbon target, and that’s now in doubt. While EU leaders meeting last week on a virtual call struggled to agree on what a coronavirus bailout should look like, all accepted the need for a green transition and a better crisis management system — a victory in its own right, but not enough to ensure the Green Deal makes it through this crisis intact.

Comparing tough climate measures to a moonshot mission has become the norm. But the Green Deal is much bigger than the Apollo programme. The scale of investment needed to achieve the EU’s net zero pollution goal is dizzying. Hundreds of billions of dollars must be poured into technologies that will be crucial to the plan’s success but are now still in the early stages of development. Those include carbon capture and storage, which sucks pollution out of the air, and green hydrogen which can replace coal in the process for making steel, essential for all manner of essential products from cars to washing machines to buildings.

When it comes to ways of curbing emissions, much of the low-hanging fruit has already been plucked. EU laws already cap carbon dioxide emissions for transport, which has driven down fuel usage and spurred sales of battery powered cars. Many countries have slashed plastic bag usage thanks to a 2015 EU law, while over 77,000 consumer products now bear the bloc’s Ecolabel, improving the environmental effect of everything from vacuum cleaners to paint and detergents.

The EU is on track to meet its 20% renewable energy target set in 2009, according to BloombergNEF. Zeroing out emissions by 2050 will require a steep uptick in wind and solar power installation rates, as well as the rapid adoption of electrified transport and heating. A bloc-wide ban on fossil-fuelled cars is also on the agenda, as cities seek to rid themselves of polluting cars.

Technology is the easier part when it comes to tackling climate change — and Von der Leyen knows it. Deeper cuts will be harder to reach, and bigger challenges lie in the realms of politics, finance, and human psychology. Prices on Europe’s carbon market have plunged as nations shut factories and workers stayed at home to fight the pandemic. While lower prices help reduce the burden on businesses during a slowdown, they also mean less incentive to switch away from dirty fuels like coal toward cleaner ones such as natural gas — and less revenue to funnel into clean projects.

Making matters more complicated still, the coronavirus crisis has exacerbated a long-running battle within the Eurozone over how to narrow the gaps between rich and poor members. Wealthier countries, led by Germany, are resisting a joint debt issuance called for by France, Italy, and Spain to cover costs associated with the disease.

That same conflict runs through the heart of the Green Deal. The plan features what’s known as a just transition mechanism, a €143 billion fund to help heavily affected regions shift to a cleaner economy over the next ten years. It’s not clear yet whether Poland, which still gets 80% of its power from coal, will consider it enough to commit to zeroing out its own emissions by the 2050 deadline. So far, it’s backed the EU-wide goal but declined to accept the timeline at a national level.

The commission had been considering radically changing the way interim climate targets are set, making it more difficult for country-level governments and the European parliament to object. But even setting interim targets won’t be possible until officials can begin to understand what the shape of the current recession will look like.