Is ‘green stimulus’ on the post-coronavirus cards?

London — For European governments battling to brace economies pummelled by the coronavirus, there might be no better time to go green.

Normally thrifty countries, such as Germany, accept that they will have to spend heavily to weather the economic shock of the coronavirus. Many also face the challenge of ploughing billions of euros into climate schemes to keep carbon reduction pledges.

Could “green stimulus” be the answer?

For budget hawks preparing to throw out the traditional fiscal rule book to fight the Covid-19 pandemic, green bonds — raising debt for funding projects such as renewable energy and public transport — might be a palatable option.

The coronavirus has taken some focus away from environmental issues but pressure is now mounting to design spending around climate change. On Tuesday, UK government adviser Chris Stark urged governments to “look to green stimulus”.

Germany is pulling out the stops, eyeing about €350bn of new debt to finance stimulus. Europe’s biggest economy separately aims to cut greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to 55% of 1990 levels by 2030.

Britain, meanwhile, has promised to pay 80% of wages for employees facing layoffs as a result of lockdown measures, to be funded by selling more debt. It has also previously pledged to bring carbon emissions to almost zero by 2050.

Simon Bond, director of responsible investment portfolio management at London-based Columbia Threadneedle, wrote to the UK treasury last year, urging it to issue “green gilts”. He said now is the time to roll them out given the pressing need for stimulus due to the coronavirus outbreak.

“The rationale for green gilts is to target projects that actively contribute to the aspiration to bring GHG emissions to net zero by 2050,” Bond said. “Those projects should be part of green infrastructure spending and associated with fiscal stimulus.”

Green yield curve

So far, governments have been relatively slow to embrace green debt; there are just 12 sovereign green bond issuers worldwide, amounting to less than a 10th of the green bond market, which also includes debt from companies and other entities and saw $250bn in new issuances last year.