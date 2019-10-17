Opinion / Editor's Note ROB ROSE: Tiger Brands’ cold-blooded lawyers So much for learning from the 2008 bread price-fixing. Tiger Brands’cold-blooded lawyers are denying any liability for the listeriosis tragedy BL PREMIUM

For a company whose products are in almost every grocery cupboard in the land, Tiger Brands’ secrecy is most conspicuous. Chances are, if you don’t have its iconic Tiger Oats on your shelf, you probably have its All Gold tomato sauce, Albany bread, Tastic rice, Ace maize meal or Mrs Ball’s Chutney. All of these are produced by the company founded in 1921 by Jacob Frankel in Joburg, and listed on the JSE in 1925.

But Tiger hasn’t exactly repaid this goodwill from its shoppers. First, in 2008, there was the bread price-fixing scandal, where it tried to hide the involvement of its executives. At the time, chair Lex van Vught spoke of fixing "weaknesses" in the company’s ethical culture.