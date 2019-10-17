ROB ROSE: Tiger Brands’ cold-blooded lawyers
So much for learning from the 2008 bread price-fixing. Tiger Brands’cold-blooded lawyers are denying any liability for the listeriosis tragedy
17 October 2019 - 05:00
For a company whose products are in almost every grocery cupboard in the land, Tiger Brands’ secrecy is most conspicuous. Chances are, if you don’t have its iconic Tiger Oats on your shelf, you probably have its All Gold tomato sauce, Albany bread, Tastic rice, Ace maize meal or Mrs Ball’s Chutney. All of these are produced by the company founded in 1921 by Jacob Frankel in Joburg, and listed on the JSE in 1925.
But Tiger hasn’t exactly repaid this goodwill from its shoppers. First, in 2008, there was the bread price-fixing scandal, where it tried to hide the involvement of its executives. At the time, chair Lex van Vught spoke of fixing "weaknesses" in the company’s ethical culture.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.