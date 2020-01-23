News & Fox EXCLUSIVE: Listeriosis insurer outed Tiger Brands, which has refused to take responsibility for the listeriosis outbreak, has also refused, until now, to name its insurer BL PREMIUM

Tiger Brands’ baffling attempt to hide the identity of its insurer, which is pulling the strings in a class action lawsuit brought by listeriosis victims, has come to nought.

The lawsuit was lodged a year ago, claiming damages on behalf of some of the 218 people, including 93 babies younger than 28 days old, who died from the worst outbreak of listeriosis ever in 2017 and 2018.