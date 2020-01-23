EXCLUSIVE: Listeriosis insurer outed
Tiger Brands, which has refused to take responsibility for the listeriosis outbreak, has also refused, until now, to name its insurer
23 January 2020 - 05:00
Tiger Brands’ baffling attempt to hide the identity of its insurer, which is pulling the strings in a class action lawsuit brought by listeriosis victims, has come to nought.
The lawsuit was lodged a year ago, claiming damages on behalf of some of the 218 people, including 93 babies younger than 28 days old, who died from the worst outbreak of listeriosis ever in 2017 and 2018.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.