out of whack
SA CEOs: paid for perfection but delivering mediocrity
A long list of companies have destroyed shareholder value as a result of poor management decisions or behaviour that falls way short of good governance standards. But regardless of how they perform, one thing has remained distressingly constant – exceedingly generous levels of executive pay. It seems our top executives all too often are being paid for perfection while delivering mediocrity at best
06 June 2019 - 05:00
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.