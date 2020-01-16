Money & Investing Woolworths: Why Ian Moir had to go Woolies has finally drawn a line under Ian Moir’s David Jones disaster, bringing in Levi Strauss leader Roy Bagattini BL PREMIUM

Many reckoned, once Simon Susman retired as Woolworths chair after the November AGM, that it was only a matter of time before Ian Moir’s resignation would be announced. Turns out it was almost two months before the board, now led by the soft-spoken but determined Hubert Brody, implemented one of the most widely expected executive changes in the SA corporate landscape.

Focus has now switched to speculation of Woolies’ future in Australia under its new leader — SA-born Roy Bagattini, who’ll join the retailer from Levi Strauss, the world’s best-known jeans brand, where he was executive vice-president.