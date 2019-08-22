Resilient: back on track

Resilient Reit shareholders, who have taken a colossal knock on both capital and income growth, will no doubt welcome the prospect of inflation-linked dividend increases next year. However, analysts say investors shouldn’t expect a meaningful recovery in the company’s share price anytime soon.

Resilient’s share price is down 60% since early 2018 following accusations of insider trading and share price manipulation.

It then became the subject of an investigation by the Financial Sector Conduct Authority (FSCA). The company was cleared on insider trading claims but the FSCA still needs to rule on market manipulation in Resilient shares and possible false reports relating to the company.

Market criticism also prompted management to unbundle its cross-holding in Fortress Reit and restructure its BEE scheme, the Siyakha Trust, which slashed its previously fat dividend payouts.

That’s in stark contrast to the double-digit dividend growth to which Resilient shareholders had become accustomed.